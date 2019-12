Man attempts to spend fake $50 at Columbia McDonald’s

Columbia police are investigating after a man tried to spend a fake $50 bill at McDonald’s about 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

An employee of the restaurant kept the fake bill and called police while the suspect, a male, was still inside. However, the suspect left McDonald’s prior to police arrival.

At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a local resident alerted Columbia police that several reports of “copy money” were being circulated in the Cahokia area.

Officers are visiting local restaurants and other businesses in town to see if other fake bills were spent.