Man airlifted following home injury

Emergency personnel responded to a residence in The Pines subdivision off D Road for a man aged in his 70s who sustained a severe leg injury in a swimming pool accident about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

The Columbia Fire Department was requested to assist in extrication at the scene of the incident as well as in setting up an ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter landing zone in the grassy field at the entrance to First Baptist Church of Columbia off Valmeyer Road.

The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Other responding agencies included Columbia EMS, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department.