Mailboxes damaged in southern Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several reports of mailbox damage in the southern portion of the county that occurred late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the first complaint of mailbox damage. After taking that complaint, deputies canvassed the area and discovered approximately 20 additional mailboxes damaged.

The areas of the damage include the 3400 block to 4200 block of Maus Road, the 3600 block to 5200 block of Rock Road, the 4100 block of Nottmeier Road and 5400 block of KK Road.

The sheriff’s department is asking citizens that may have home video surveillance to review it and if there’s anything that could be used as evidence to help solve this case to call 618-939-8651, ext. 244. Residents are also asked to call if they observed a suspicious vehicle driving in that area.