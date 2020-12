The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School cross country runner Madison Missey. The sophomore put together a strong 2020 campaign, leading the way for the Eagles this fall. Missey placed 11th at the Class 2A Highland Regional on Oct. 24 to qualify for the sectional. She also placed second at the Cahokia Conference-Mississippi Division Meet on Oct. 17 with a time of 19:52.60. She won the Chester Meet on Sept. 21 and placed second at the Freeburg Meet on Sept. 1.