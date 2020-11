The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School cross country runner Brooke Biffar. The senior returned to the team this fall after sitting out her junior season. She qualified for state as a freshman and sophomore. She placed first in her opening meet at Chester in early September and compiled multiple first, second and third place finishes throughout the season. Biffar qualified as an individual for the sectional, where she placed 35th out of 116 runners.