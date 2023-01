The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School bowler Madison Ehrhard. She is currently the top female bowler in the Kaskaskia Conference with a per game average of 205. Her high scratch game is 279, with a high scratch series of 667. On Jan. 7, Ehrhard placed first overall at the Mike Gebke Memorial Tournament in Bartelso. On Dec. 10, she took first place overall at the Kegler Tournament in Columbia.