The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Gavin Kesler. The 6-foot-3 junior has had a solid start to the 2022-23 season, averaging nearly 15 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds per contest. He has recorded four double-doubles. Kesler was named to the all-tournament team following the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

On Tuesday night, Kesler made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to win 49-47 at Wesclin.