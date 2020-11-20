Longtime Valmeyer Lakers manager leaves behind lasting legacy

Denny “Boog” Pieper

Denny “Boog” Pieper, who managed the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League for more than 50 years and was involved in county league baseball since 1962, died suddenly on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Last November, Pieper was presented the Mon-Clair League’s Lifetime Achievement Award during the league’s annual banquet. A winner of seven MCL titles and five Valmeyer Midsummer Classic championships, he was inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame in 1993.

Pieper was also a member of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and had served a stint as head coach at McKendree University.

“Baseball has been very great to me,” an emotional Pieper said during his acceptance speech at last year’s banquet. “It’s been great because of friendships I’ve made. At the same time, it’s been very rewarding.”

For videos of Pieper speaking at the banquet, click here and click here.

Also at the banquet, Valmeyer village officials also announced the naming of the diamond at Borsch Park as Denny Pieper Field.

While Borsch Park did not host a Valmeyer Midsummer Classic tournament this Fourth of July due to COVID-19, Pieper was on hand to take in some Mon-Clair action on his field this summer – including the Belleville Rockies outlasting the Millstadt Green Machine in an epic extra-inning league championship final, 13-11.

Denny’s younger brother Gary, who was also involved with the Lakers organization, passed away May 30 at the age of 71. Their mother, Dorothy (nee Luhr) Pieper, survives.

“Condolences to all touched by Denny and his many years of dedication to the players and game he loved,” Millstadt manager Norm “Shorty” Toenjes posted on Twitter. “Few have played such a key role to their team, league and baseball in this area.”

Legendary longtime Waterloo Millers manager Vern Moehrs shared similar reflections.

“Fifty years as manager, that’s a great achievement,” Moehrs said. “He started that tournament (Valmeyer Midsummer Classic) down there and my teams loved to play it. I don’t think the rivalry (between Waterloo and Valmeyer) was big lately, but in the 80s and 90s, that was a tough rivalry.”