Locals part of UMSL soccer success

Pictured is the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s soccer team after winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament championship on Nov. 16. Waterloo’s Jaycee Cotton and Karley Kinzinger and Columbia’s Taylor Martin were members of this year’s team

Featuring three local athletes, the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s soccer team enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history this past fall.

UMSL finished with a 14-4-3 record, the program’s first ever conference championship and the program’s fourth bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The 14 wins are third most in a single season in school history.

UMSL claimed its first Great Lakes Valley Conference championship with a 1-0 win over McKendree on Nov. 16 at Creve Coeur Soccer Park.

The win secured the GLVC’s automatic bid into the national tournament for the Tritons.

UMSL fell 2-0 to Grand Valley in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Nov. 22 at the Maryville Soccer Field in St. Louis.

Locals on the UMSL squad were Waterloo High School graduates Jaycee Cotton and Karley Kinzinger and Columbia High School Taylor Martin.

Cotton, a senior defender, played in all 21 games for the Tritons – all starts – and finished with two goals and three assists. She was named to the GLVC All-Tournament Team.

Kinzinger, a junior defender, played in 20 games this season (19 starts) for the Tritons.

Martin, a sophomore midfielder, played in 20 games this season (19 starts), scoring two goals.