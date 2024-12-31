Another tourney title for CHS girls hoops 

Columbia’s Sam Schmuke shoots during Friday’s win over Waterloo at the Waterloo Holiday Tournament. Columbia won the tourney, and Schmuke was named tourney MVP.

Just one weekend after capturing the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School, the Columbia girls basketball squad added another piece of hardware to the trophy case over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Eagles won three of four games to place first at the Waterloo Holiday Tournament.

Columbia defeated Roxana, 53-23, on Saturday to take the tourney title. Jordan Holten scored 21 points, with tourney MVP Sam Schmuke adding 15 points and four steals for the Eagles. Kinley Jany added 11 points.

On Friday, the Eagles downed rival Waterloo by the score of 44-33. Schmuke and Ava Mathews each scored 11 points to pace Columbia’s offense.

On Thursday night, it was a 48-39 loss for the Eagles at the hands of Marquette. Schmuke scored 17 points to lead Columbia, which shot just 29 percent from the floor.

On Thursday, Columbia opened the tourney with a 47-42 victory over Marissa. The Eagles trailed by three points after the third quarter before rallying to win. Schmuke scored 22 points and had five steals. Holten added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Schmuke is averaging 15 points and five steals per game on the season.

Columbia hosts Roxana for a rematch of the tourney final this coming Monday.

Other than Friday’s loss to the Eagles, Waterloo played pretty well at its tournament.

The Bulldogs (9-8) won 57-48 on Saturday over Chicago Hope to close out its tourney slate, getting 13 points each from Aubrey Heck, Kate Lindhorst and Kristin Smith. Sam Juelfs added 10 points.

In the loss to Columbia, Juelfs scored 12 points for the ‘Dogs.

On Thursday evening, Waterloo picked up a 51-42 win over Marissa. Juelfs again led the way with 19 points, with Jessica Richter adding 11 points.

Waterloo opened the tourney with a 48-40 victory over Marquette on Thursday. Heck led the way with 17 points. Smith and Calla Espenschied added 12 points each.

Juelfs, Heck and Smith are each averaging more than nine points per game this season for the Bulldogs, who host Belleville East on Friday.

Gibault (9-6) lost three of four games at the Waterloo tourney.

On Saturday, the Hawks dropped a 41-29 contest to Marissa. Kamille Grohmann scored 14 points to lead Gibault.

On Friday evening, Gibault picked up a 46-44 overtime victory against Roxana. Karmon Grohmann led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Maggie Altes, Kamille Grohmann and Hope Chambers all grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.

On Friday morning, Gibault lost 42-33 to Chicago Hope. Karmon Grohmann had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who shot just 18 percent from the floor.

Gibault opened the Waterloo tourney on Thursday with a 38-34 loss to Red Bud. Claire Higgenson was the high scorer for the Hawks with 12 points.

Kamille Grohmann is averaging 11.4 points per game. Karmon Grohmann is averaging 10.5 points per game for Gibault, which hosts Father McGivney this coming Tuesday.