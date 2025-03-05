Locals in women’s college hoops postseason

A few former local high school hoops standouts are about to enter college postseason play or are already enjoying that luxury as part of March Madness.

At the NCAA Division II level, Waterloo High School graduate Norah Gum is a sophomore on the Missouri S&T women’s basketball squad.

Gum is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game at Missouri S&T, which enters Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament play with a record of 15-11. The Miners will face Quincy in the tourney this Friday night in St. Charles, Mo.

Gum has played in all 26 games this season for the Miners, including 25 starts.

Gum’s former Bulldogs teammate, Sam Lindhorst, is hoping to return to the NJCAA Division II national tournament again this season with Lincoln Land Community College.

Lindhorst was part of last season’s Loggers squad that qualified for the big dance.

This season, Lindhorst is averaging 10.3 points, four assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Loggers (28-8). She’s played in all 36 games, including 34 starts.

Lincoln Land won the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will begin the NJCAA Division II Region XXIV Tournament this week.

Lindhorst has committed to NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University following this sophomore season at Lincoln Land.

For the first time in school history, a Principia College basketball team has won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

Principia’s women’s basketball squad became the first No. 4 seed to win the SLIAC tournament on Saturday as it came back to beat No. 2 seed Webster University on the final play of the game to punch its ticket to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

The Panthers (17-11) will open the national tourney this Friday night at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

A key member of this year’s Principia hoops squad is Gibault grad Briana Baldridge. The 5-foot-8 freshman guard has played in 20 games this season, all off the bench.

Baldridge is averaging about four minutes per game and has scored 14 total points on the season.

While her season has ended, fellow Gibault grad Ashlyn Wightman concluded her hoops career at Illinois College with 1,057 points, 727 rebounds, and 216 blocks.

She ranks 13th all-time in points, holds the top spot in blocks, and sits fifth in rebounds in program history.

Illinois College concluded NCAA Division III play with a record of 10-15 this season.