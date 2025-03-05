All-State Academic Team for Froess 

Paige Froess

A Columbia High School senior was listed among the Illinois High School Association’s 26 students selected to be a part of the 2025 IHSA All-State Academic Team.

Honorees will be recognized at a banquet in Bloomington on April 13.

Chosen as a member of the IHSA 2024-25 All-State Academic Team Honorable Mention is Columbia’s Paige Froess.

Froess is a key member of the CHS softball squad. She hit .444 last season with two home runs and 28 RBIs in addition to posting a 6-4 record with a 2.58 ERA in the pitching circle.

Froess also played on the CHS girls basketball squad this season.

“The IHSA All-State Academic Team truly represents the best that Illinois has to offer,” said IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacy Lambert. “When you look at the credentials of these team members, you are not only going to see outstanding grades and incredible test scores, but participation in multiple sports and activities, as well as significant contributions to their school and community. The ability to not only balance but also simultaneously excel in all these endeavors is inspiring. We are proud to have these future leaders represent the IHSA and Illinois.”

Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of this prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years of high school, and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

The nominations were evaluated by a committee up of IHSA principals, athletic directors, and activities directors. One male winner and one female winner from each of the seven IHSA Board of Directors Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.