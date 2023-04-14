Larry | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- April 14, 2023

Hi, my name is Larry and I am a big goofball! I have the happiest smile and love to roll over and have my belly rubbed. I love to play and do good with other dogs. I’m currently going through heartworm treatment and would love a home to relax in.

Larry is one year old and good with other dogs and children.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Dove | Pet of the Week

April 7, 2023

Butterscotch | Pet of the Week

March 24, 2023

Prince | Pet of the Week

March 17, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19