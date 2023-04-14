Larry | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Larry and I am a big goofball! I have the happiest smile and love to roll over and have my belly rubbed. I love to play and do good with other dogs. I’m currently going through heartworm treatment and would love a home to relax in.

Larry is one year old and good with other dogs and children.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.