Kitchen fire at Dupo tavern

Multiple fire departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a kitchen fire inside Good Times Saloon at 200 N. Main Street in Dupo.

The Dupo, Columbia, Cahokia and Prairie du Pont fire departments responded to the incident, which turned out to be a grease fire on the grill inside the kitchen.

Upon firefighter arrival, it was determined that the fire suppression system activated inside the business, but the fire was not extinguished and heavy smoke was coming out of the exhaust fan.

A Class K extinguisher used in grease fires was utilized to make sure the fire was out.