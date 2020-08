Waterloo police responded to the 600 block of Morrison Avenue shortly after 2:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a white Jeep Cherokee that hit a parked truck.

The driver of the Jeep left the scene but later turned himself in near Gardner Elementary School on Fourth Street in Waterloo. He had injuries sustained from airbag deployment but did not need medical transport. He was the only person in the Jeep at the time of the accident. The truck was unoccupied.

The incident is under investigation.