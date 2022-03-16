Juniors get all-state hoops nods

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021-22 season, and some talented locals made the list.

Receiving third team IBCA All-State honors in Class 1A was Gibault Catholic High School junior Kaden Augustine.

Kaden Augustine

The 6-foot-tall sharpshooter led the Hawks to a 22-10 record and a regional championship after averaging 14.1 points per game. He shot 39.6 percent from three-point range and 175.3 percent from the free throw line.

He scored a career-high 27 points – including seven three-pointers – in a Feb. 7 win over Valmeyer.

Augustine competed this past weekend in the IHSA Class 1A state three-point shooting contest, making eight of 15 attempts in the preliminary round to just miss advancing to the final.

Augustine qualified for the state three-point contest by virtue of making 10 three-pointers in the sectional contest at White Hall.

Receiving special mention IBCA Class 1A honors was New Athens junior Gannon Birkner, who averaged 20.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

In Class 2A, Columbia High School junior Dylan Murphy received IBCA All-State special mention for his breakthrough season.

Dylan Murphy

The 6-foot-6 forward led the Eagles to a 23-9 record this winter, averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Murphy shot 79.3 percent from the free throw line.

Murphy poured in a career-high 29 points during a December victory for the Eagles over Red Bud.

“(I’m) proud to represent Columbia basketball with this All-State honor,” Murphy posted on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to share this basketball journey with such amazing coaches and teammates.”

Murphy was named MVP of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament and established himself as an solid inside-outside player this season.

“He has put in so much work and is hungry to get better every day,” Columbia head coach Mark Sandstrom said earlier this season.