Judge issues temporary restraining order for school COVID procedures

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order regarding Illinois COVID procedures in schools Friday evening – although the implications of the ruling are uncertain.

The order, entered at 4:45 p.m., said “defendants are temporarily restrained from” enforcing specific executive orders that relate to indoor mask mandates for students and teachers, exclusion policies based on close contacts.

It continues to state defendants cannot require students and teachers to mask unless “a lawful order of quarantine (is) issued from their respective health department.” It also touches on teacher vaccination/testing mandates outlined by the governor, Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.

Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer were among over 140 school districts named as defendants in the suit filed by parents on behalf of their children. Waterloo was the only Monroe County school district named in the suit filed by educators. The ruling addresses concerns brought forth in both lawsuits, both of which were filed by Greenville attorney Thomas DeVore.

Yet, as Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron explained, multiple factors, including an order the judge made earlier in the day regarding class action status, have caused some confusion regarding who the temporary restraining order applies to. He said because of this, multiple legal counsels across the state are advising clients they need time to interpret the ruling.

Because of this, Waterloo and many other districts are awaiting upcoming legal guidance before notifying their communities how they will proceed in the rulings’ wake.

Charron said Waterloo will continue to discuss the ruling with legal counsel and will notify the public as soon as a plan for moving forward is decided.

The Republic-Times will provide updates as more information arises.

Click here to read the full temporary restraining order, courtesy of CapitolFax.com.