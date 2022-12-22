Jacobe | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Jacobe. I am new to the shelter. I am timid and will need some time to adjust to my new surroundings. Are you the one who will be my best friend and help me enjoy life again?

Jacobe is two years old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.