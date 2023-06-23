Jack Keevan | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Jack Keeven. The infielder capped off a strong junior season for the Hawks with several clutch moments during the team’s state title run. Batting ninth in the lineup, Keeven hit .529 (9-for-17) in the postseason. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the supersectional win over Jacksonville Routt on May 29, 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs in the Class 1A state semifinal over Goreville, and 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the state final victory June 3 over Henry-Senachwine. “He’s our playoff MVP, without a doubt,” Gibault head coach Andy Skaer said. For the season, Keeven hit .314 with 19 runs scored.