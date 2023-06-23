Jack Keevan | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- June 23, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Jack Keeven. The infielder capped off a strong junior season for the Hawks with several clutch moments during the team’s state title run. Batting ninth in the lineup, Keeven hit .529 (9-for-17) in the postseason. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the supersectional win over Jacksonville Routt on May 29, 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs in the Class 1A state semifinal over Goreville, and 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the state final victory June 3 over Henry-Senachwine. “He’s our playoff MVP, without a doubt,” Gibault head coach Andy Skaer said. For the season, Keeven hit .314 with 19 runs scored. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Brady Biffar | Athlete of the Week

June 16, 2023

Hudson Blank | Athlete of the Week

June 9, 2023

Ethan Hogan | Athlete of the Week

June 2, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19