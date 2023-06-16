Brady Biffar | Athlete of the Week
- June 16, 2023
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Brady Biffar. The junior lefthander pitched a complete game four-hit shutout with five strikeouts to win the IHSA Class 1A state final June 3 in Peoria. On May 29, Biffar pitched a complete game with zero earned runs allowed in Gibault’s supersectional win that sent the team to state. For the season, Biffar posted a record of 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched.