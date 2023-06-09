Hudson Blank | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- June 9, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School junior Hudson Blank. A key member of the school’s boys basketball team that won a state title in March, Blank provided the power this past weekend in Peoria for the Hawks during their state title run in baseball. Blank went 2-for-4 with a towering home run and two RBIs in Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal victory over Goreville. He followed that up with a two-run blast during Saturday’s state final win over Henry-Senachwine. For the season, Blank hit .395 with four home runs, a team-high 39 RBIs and 37 runs scored. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Ethan Hogan | Athlete of the Week

June 2, 2023

Abby Venhaus | Athlete of the Week

May 26, 2023

Jane Kaniecki | Athlete of the Week

May 19, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19