Hudson Blank | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School junior Hudson Blank. A key member of the school’s boys basketball team that won a state title in March, Blank provided the power this past weekend in Peoria for the Hawks during their state title run in baseball. Blank went 2-for-4 with a towering home run and two RBIs in Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal victory over Goreville. He followed that up with a two-run blast during Saturday’s state final win over Henry-Senachwine. For the season, Blank hit .395 with four home runs, a team-high 39 RBIs and 37 runs scored.