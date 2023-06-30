Dom Voegele | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- June 30, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is recent Columbia High School graduate Dom Voegele. The hard-throwing righthander was recently named St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year for his pitching and hitting success this spring for the Class 2A state runner-up Eagles. That honor came after being selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team. Voegele, a University of Kansas commit, went 10-0 on the mound with a 1.04 ERA and St. Louis-area leading 111 strikeouts. At the plate, he led the entire area with 12 home runs, 20 doubles, 51 RBIs and 57 runs in addition to hitting .488 with a .961 slugging percentage and 23 stolen bases. Playing for the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League this summer, Voegele is already leading the league in hitting at .609 (14-for-23). 

