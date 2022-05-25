Integrity sued again

A lawsuit was filed May 19 in Monroe County court against Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, located at 253 Bradington Drive, and an unspecified staffing agency used by the nursing and rehabilitation center.

The filing alleges several violations of the Nursing Home Care Act at the facility, including negligence and inadequate staffing.

The suit was filed on behalf of the two surviving children of Doris Robinson, who died in September 2020 after a brief stay at the Integrity facility.

Court documents allege that a previously absent flesh wound on Robinson’s heel appeared shortly after her admission to Integrity on June 2, 2020.

The document also states Robinson was known to be at high risk of developing “skin breakdown” and required “frequent repositioning with maximum assistance.”

By June 19, Robinson was transferred to a hospital for treatment of her wounded heel, which had become a large abscess.

At the hospital it was discovered she also suffered from a “sacral ulcer” on her lower back. She subsequently developed respiratory illness and other medical issues requiring further treatment.

After Robinson’s death, the Illinois Department of Public Health investigated the Columbia Integrity location and “cited the facility for the care it provided to (Robinson).”

The family is seeking unspecified compensation for “injuries, losses and damages alleged.”

A separate wrongful death suit had been filed last July against Integrity.

The filing alleges that on four occasions between September 2019 and June 2020, a resident fell from and out of her wheelchair, resulting in injuries that contributed to her death in July 2020.

The case is still ongoing.