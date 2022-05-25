COVID booster OK’d for kids 

inistration OK’d the Pfizer-BioNTech’s third, or “booster,” COVID vaccine dose for children ages 5-11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health followed with corresponding recommendations.

Per the FDA’s emergency use authorization, children in this age group may now get a booster dose at least five months after their second dose.

“We encourage every parent or guardian of children 5 and older to consider a booster vaccination for their eligible child,” IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said Friday. “And if your children have not yet received their primary dose, it’s not too late to start now.”

The Monroe County Health Department offers the Pfizer primary series for those ages 5-11 and that for those ages 12 and older, as well as the Moderna vaccine (ages 18 and up).

Appointments are recommended by calling or texting 618-612-6695.

COVID vaccines are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with exception of the noon to 1 p.m. lunch break, at the health department’s office, 1315 Jamie Lane in Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the FDA granted Pfizer’s request for authorization of a COVID “booster” vaccine dose for kids 5-11.