Injury rollover crash near Red Bud

Pictured is the crash scene on Ames Road early Friday evening. (Alan Dooley photo)

A man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover crash on Ames Road about one mile south of Route 3 near Red Bud shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Red Bud Fire Department.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.