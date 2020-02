Firefighters work to extinguish an apartment complex fire in New Athens early Sunday morning. (Connor Hamilton photo)

Several departments responded to an early Sunday morning apartment complex fire at 501 S. Market Street in New Athens.

Initial reports are that all occupants of the structure evacuated safely with no injuries reported. Multiple residents were displaced by the fire.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Sunday, with the New Athens Fire Department receiving assistance from the Smithton, St. Libory, Freeburg, Hecker, Marissa, Red Bud and Lenzburg fire departments.