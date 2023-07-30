Injury crash on JB Bridge

A Dupo man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on I-255 westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 28-year-old Adam C. Whittington of Dupo had stopped on the roadway due to a previous crash when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Jennifer L. Jackson, 38, of Arnold, Mo.

Whittington was transported by Mehlville (Mo.) EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries classified by police as serious.

Columbia police and fire department personnel assisted in traffic control as a portion of the interstate was closed so emergency responders could tend to the crash.