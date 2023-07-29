Storm hits Monroe County

A tree was blown over onto a roof in the 600 block of Evansville Avenue in Waterloo due to a severe storm Saturday afternoon.

A nasty thunderstorm swept through Monroe County and surrounding areas late Saturday afternoon, knocking down trees onto roadways and resulting in lines down.

Monroe County Electric Cooperative reported at 4:20 p.m. it had an outage at its Columbia substation and off Triple Lakes Road. Ameren was dispatched to the 8100 block of D Road for some of its lines down. Portions of Waterloo were also without power due to the storm.

The Monroe County Fairgrounds reported damage and after assessing the situation, canceled Saturday’s tractor pull. The fair will still be open Saturday night with no cover charge, selling food and drink with live music still being performed.

The severe storm Saturday afternoon wreaked havoc at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Pictured, Monroe County Fair Association workers get the fun house amusement upright.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to multiple reports of trees and/or lines down throughout the city, including Morrison Avenue, South Moore Street, Lakeview Drive, Mill Street and Rogers Street. There was another report of a tree on a house in the 600 block of Evansville Avenue.

The Columbia Fire Department handled similar calls, including a large tree down across Rapp Street and another tree down across Steppig Road near D Road, plus other similar calls on Steppig. A tree was also reported down on wires in the 200 block of South Riebeling Street.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency personnel reported a fallen tree into a garage in the 5400 block of Route 156. No occupants were injured in that incident.

There were a few calls for fire department personnel to assist with downed trees and lines in the Modoc area.