Injury crash on I-255 near Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with injury on I-255 southbound at mile marker 7.6 between Columbia and Dupo.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel assisted Illinois State Police with the crash.

The vehicles involved were a white Nissan Frontier and an unoccupied Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck.

ISP said the driver of the Nissan, 61-year-old Christopher K. Johnson of St. Louis, struck the unoccupied IDOT truck, which had a crash attenuator attached to its rear and was parked in the right lane to protect IDOT personnel working in the area.

Johnson, who was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was cited for failure to provide a valid insurance card, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device.