Columbia students, teachers go bald for a cure

A team of Columbia students and teachers had their heads shaved for a good cause on Saturday.

The team named Snow Angels raised more than $25,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is a charity for childhood cancer research.

“We all have our reasons why we have joined,” Columbia Middle School teacher and assistant baseball coach Andrew Thompson said.

Led by team captain Dan Woelfel, participating members of Columbia’s Snow Angels had their heads shaved during a large St. Baldrick’s event at Helen Fitzgerald’s in St. Louis County on Saturday.

In addition to Thompson, team members included CMS teacher Carleigh Ottwell, Columbia High School coach Alex Schlemmer, Parkview Elementary students Sam Dewig and Campbell Ottwell, and CMS students Cruz Khoury, Tyler Darnell, Carson Mueth, Landon Brown, Derek Smith, Logan Acevedo, Alina St. Clair, Brody Landgraf, Will Goodrich, Elliot Nelson, Jimmy VonDerHaar, Joe Matlock, Jase Nelson, Dylan Robinson, Jack Fromme, Thomas Toolen, Chase Hendrickson, Connor Etheridge, Will Kleinschmidt and Lucas Cole.

It was the fourth year for both Thompson and Ottwell to have their heads shaved. This was Schlemmer’s second year of participation.

“I find it incredible that we had 22 students step up to the plate and get way out of their comfort zone to shave their heads,” Thompson said. “I don’t know if they truly realize the influence that they are making on their schools and the community.”

For more information on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, visit stbaldricks.org.

“The amount of money our district has raised, as well as these 22 students in particular, is stunning!” Thompson said. “They’re making a true impact in childhood cancer research.”