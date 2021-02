Emergency personnel responded to what was called in as a single-vehicle crash on LL Road at Route 159 near Red Bud shortly after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports are that an older female was injured or suffering from a medical issue at the scene. The vehicle did not strike anything.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department, Red Bud Police Department and Monroe County EMS.

