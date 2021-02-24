Death investigation near Columbia

The death of a 65-year-old man found deceased in his residence on Tuesday is under investigation.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said his office was contacted to conduct a death investigation in the 2800 Block of Woodson Drive, located south of Columbia off Bluff Road.

The deceased was identified as Scott B. Meyer, 65, of Columbia.

“An autopsy was conducted this morning, cause and manner are pending toxicology and tissue samples,” Hill said.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the coroner’s office in the investigation.

Police said the initial finding is there was no foul play involved in the death.

Arrangements for Meyer are pending at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.