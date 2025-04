A male teen was injured in a crash that occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday south of Columbia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the Columbia teen was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra westbound on Vella E Lane when the truck veered off the roadway to the right near Gall Road, striking a mailbox. The truck overcorrected and overturned.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.