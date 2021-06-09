Illinois Caverns opening June 16

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that Illinois Caverns near Burksville will reopen to the public Wednesday, June 16 after being closed for more than 10 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker said that “starting June 16, visitors can explore these natural wonders feeling secure in IDNR’s ongoing management of the native ecosystem, which allows Illinoisans to explore nature while also letting nature thrive.”

Illinois Caverns, along with all IDNR-managed caves in Illinois, were closed in 2010 as a precaution again the spread of White-nose Syndrome, a fatal disease which affects certain types of cave-dwelling bats.

While the site was closed, staff were able to complete necessary repairs and maintenance to buildings and the site in general.

“We certainly didn’t like to see the site closed, but the closure did allow us to complete some necessary work to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our visitors once we reopen,” said Von Bandy, director of Office of Land Management for IDNR.

Illinois Caverns, located at 4369 G Road, will be open seasonally from April through October. The site will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.