COVID vaccines offered June 16 in Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department said it will be offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines from 9-11 a.m. next Wednesday, June 16, for individuals who need first or second doses.

This clinic will be held at the health department office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment or for more details, call or text 618-340-4819 or 618-340-5906 during regular weekday office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Here is the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Monroe County.

• Monroe County has recorded just five new COVID cases since June 2, putting its overall case total at 4,410.

• Only seven cases are active.

• No residents are hospitalized with the virus.

• The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was just 2 percent on June 5.

• Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,239 COVID-19 cases (28,521 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,678 cases (12,912 tests), the Valmeyer zip code has had 171 cases (1,172 tests), and the Fults zip code has had 112 cases (728 tests), according to the IDPH.

• The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 29,718 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 14,753 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 42.97 percent of the county has received all its shots. The Monroe County Health Department is administering vaccines by appointment only. Call 618-939-3871 to schedule an appointment. Walmart and Walgreens also offer shots.

• Illinois moves to Phase 5 of its reopening plan Friday, essentially lifting all COVID-19 capacity restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic. Businesses will still be allowed to have stricter masking and social distancing policies, and the state will still require masks for people traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings and in educational institutions like schools and day care facilities.