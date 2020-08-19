IHSA sports plan approved

The Illinois High School Association said the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday officially approved the IHSA’s modified sports schedule that the IHSA Board approved on July 29.

“Based on the guidance we had received from IDPH, we were allowing schools to proceed with fall sport practices and competitions prior to the approval, but some districts/schools were waiting for that formal approval,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha said.

On July 29, the IHSA offered plans for high school sports following along with state guidelines due to COVID-19 and based on levels of risk.

IHSA announced a modified sports schedule with truncated fall, winter, spring and summer seasons for the 2020-21 school year.

Boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming/diving will remain as fall sports with contests until Oct. 24.

The winter season (Nov. 16 to Feb. 13) will feature such sports as boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys swimming/diving, cheer and dance, and boys and girls bowling.

The spring season (Feb. 15 to May 1) will feature such sports as football, boys soccer and volleyball. All were previously played in the fall.

The summer season (May 3 to June 26) will feature such previous spring sports as baseball, softball, track, girls soccer and boys tennis.