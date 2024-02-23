ICS boys volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School sixth grade boys volleyball team. The Crusaders are off to a 6-0 start this season, which includes winning the St. Clare Tournament on Feb. 11. ICS also picked up wins this week over Maryville Christian and St. James (Millstadt). Pictured in front is AJ Heinen; second row, from left: Bryce Frierdich, William Wynn and Jackson Pechacek; back row: Camden Bodinet, Brady Muckensturm, Grady VanMatre, Shawn DeClue, Henry Wachtel, Connor Kennedy, Konnor Siegel and Nicholas Doerr. Coaches are Bob Wachtel, Greg Sheehan and Erin Pechacek. Not pictured are Cole Lewandowski, Hunter Tharp, Jackson Drury, Joey Stuart and Will Thomas.

