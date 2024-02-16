WJHS 8th grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School eighth grade girls volleyball squad. The Bulldogs defeated Highland, Bethalto, Roxana and Maryville Christian School to place first in the Highland Middle School Tournament over the weekend. WJHS is 8-1 on the season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Ava Gilbert, Kaidyn Moore, Mya Reifschneider, Claire Harbaugh, Kalista Brown and Ali Charron; back row: Coach Holly Garrett, Tessa Ervin, Peyton Pauline, Addie Stell, Julia Briggs and Emery Bockhorn. Not pictured are Lizzy Davis, Addy Juelfs and Katherine Otten. 

