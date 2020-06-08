I-255 project moving to south section

Work continues to move forward on schedule with the northern section of the I-255 rehabilitation project and preparations are now being made for a switchover to the southern section.

Beginning this Saturday, June 13, the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close the southern section of I-255 between I-64 and Route 15 and open the northern section from I-55/70 to I-64.

Like the northern section, the southern section will be completely closed and no traffic will be allowed in either direction.

Signed detour routes utilizing I-55/70 and I-64 will be provided by IDOT and local traffic is expected to continue to use alternate routes to bypass the closure.

This closure is anticipated to last approximately five months, with the opening of the entire seven-mile corridor to occur in late November.

The work consists of rehabilitating and resurfacing this crumbling section of roadway as well as some bridge and ramp repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades.

The project is one of the first under Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital program.

Closing I-255 completely has allowed the project to progress on a faster timeline and removing traffic has made it safer for both workers and motorists, IDOT said. Additionally, it has saved taxpayers approximately $14 million.

For more information, signed detour maps and alternate routes, visit idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-255-resurface-project.