Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sunday to crash involving a truck that was hauling a boat in the area of 6951 Triple Lakes Road west of Millstadt in rural St. Clair County.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS were among the responding agencies. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but it is believed that injuries were minor.

Initial reports are that the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch.