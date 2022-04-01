I-255 pavement repairs next week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that I-255 between Route 157 in St. Clair County to Route 3 in Monroe County will be intermittently restricted to two lanes beginning this coming Wednesday, April 6, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, IDOT said, with work expected to be completed by April 10.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Kelley and Sons of East St Louis.