Battery arrest in Valmeyer

Two men are facing charges following an altercation early Saturday morning in Valmeyer.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Harrisonville Drive about 3:20 a.m. for a report of four men fighting. All parties involved knew each other, police said, and it appears the incident was fueled by alcohol.

Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS.

One of the men involved in the disturbance, aged in his early 30s, ran from the scene but was located about an hour later. He is charged with battery and criminal trespass to property. Another man, also in his early 30s, was charged by the sheriff’s department with obstructing justice.

Two other men involved in the altercation were treated for minor injuries at the scene. None of those involved required medical transport, police said, and no weapons were involved.