Trevor Hudson

A Waterloo man charged with attempted murder was ruled fit to stand trial last month following a doctor’s examination.

On Jan. 22, Judge Dennis Doyle granted a motion by defense attorney Celeste Korando requesting her client, 26-year-old Trevor Hudson, be examined to determine his fitness to stand trial.

He appointed Dr. Fred Klug to conduct the exam.

A May 13 order states that the court found Hudson fit to stand trial.

Hudson is charged with attempted murder and two counts of armed violence following a Nov. 22 stabbing at 215 Osterhage Drive in Waterloo that injured 38-year-old Marco D. Conrad of East St. Louis.

Hudson remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo on $500,000 bond.

Hudson’s jury trial was to take place June 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Judge Andrew Gleeson, chief judge of the 20th Circuit, recently entered an order continuing all jury trials until at least Aug. 3.

“I would expect that we would attempt to try this case the week of Aug. 17,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann told the Republic-Times.