The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 5:10 p.m. to a structure fire at 711 S. Library Street in Waterloo.

Smoke was reportedly seen seeping from the garage, with flames later reported to be showing on one of the walls.

People were inside the structure when the fire was called in, but it all exited safely.

Firefighters had the incident under control before 5:40 p.m., with officials remaining on scene to investigate how the fire started through the fireplace in the house.