House fire in Millstadt

Pictured is the fire scene in Millstadt. (Scott Olson photo)

Multiple departments responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to a working structure fire in the 700 block of West Van Buren Street in Millstadt.

All occupants had evacuated the home without injury.

Upon firefighter arrival, smoke was showing from the structure. A fire official said all flames were extinguished by 11:35 a.m., but firefighters remained on scene for ventilation and overhaul. The fire was marked as under control at 11:50 a.m.

Assisting Millstadt at the scene were the Columbia and Smithton fire departments.

Ameren was also dispatched to the scene.