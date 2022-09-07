Fatal crash on I-255 north of Dupo

A man died from injuries sustained during a three-vehicle crash on I-255 northbound near Dupo early Tuesday evening.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at milepost 11.5 (McBride Avenue) in St. Clair County.

Preliminary reports from ISP indicate one vehicle was driving in lane No. 1 and went into lane No. 2, striking another vehicle. The first vehicle then when into lane No. 3, striking another vehicle before veering off the roadway to the right and down into an embankment.

The driver, a Belleville man, Ali Abusharis, 50, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The other drivers and their passengers were uninjured, police said.

The Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments were among the emergency agencies responding to the crash.

Check for more information as it becomes available.