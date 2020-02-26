Hoops teams take their lumps

Waterloo’s Ty Lenhardt makes contact with a Mascoutah defender in the lane during Friday’s 58-56 loss at home. For more photos from the game, go to republictimes.net/photo-store or click here.

It’s been a rough past several days for local high school boys basketball teams, and it comes at the worst time imaginable.

Columbia came soaring into the final week of the regular season having won three straight to up its season record to 17-11.

The Eagles lost two Cahokia Conference road contests to end the regular season last week, however, and bowed out early from the Class 2A Red Bud Regional.

On Monday night, Columbia lost to Wesclin, 54-44, in a first-round regional contest. The Eagles trailed 20-16 at halftime and shot under 38 percent from the floor for the game.

Senior twins Nic and Sam Horner led the team in scoring with 13 and nine points, respectively. Jackson Holmes, who led the team with an average of 17 points per game for the season, was held to just nine points in the season-ending loss.

Columbia was playing for a Cahokia Conference title at Freeburg on Friday, but lost 47-29. The Eagles trailed 25-9 at halftime and shot just 22 percent from the floor for the game – including 3-for-21 from three-point land.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost 45-43 at Wesclin. Jacob O’Connor led the team with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Waterloo (12-18) looked to be well on its way to an impressive home victory over Mascoutah on Friday, only to collapse down the stretch and lose 58-56. The Bulldogs led by 15 points with 5:30 remaining in the contest.

The Bulldogs were outscored 24-12 in the final quarter against Mascoutah. Waterloo opened its season with a 68-20 loss at Mascoutah on Nov. 25.

On Tuesday, Waterloo lost to Jerseyville at home, 66-53. The Panthers went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to take command.

The ‘Dogs close out their regular season at Civic Memorial on Friday.

The Bulldogs open Class 3A Marion Regional play at 7 p.m. Monday against Herrin.

Waterloo is led in scoring this season by sophomore Ty Lenhardt at 12.5 points per game. Dustin Crawford, a junior, averages 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Gibault (8-21) closed out its regular season at home Friday with a 62-26 loss to Marquette on senior night.

The Hawks opened Class 1A Valmeyer Regional with a 42-40 victory over Valmeyer on Monday.

The Hawks, who have gone 5-4 in February following a 16-game losing streak, trailed 19-14 at halftime before surging ahead late.

Gavin Kohnz scored 12 and Ryan Bollinger added 11 points for the Hawks, who will battle Madison in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Madison previously downed Gibault, 81-47, on Feb. 14.

The Pirates (12-16) were led by Henry Weber with 16 points and Jacob Rowold with 13 points. Valmeyer shot just 6-for-14 from the free-throw line in Monday’s loss.

Valmeyer, who dealt with injuries to seniors Philip Reinhardt and John Fausz and others, lost eight of its final 10 games on the season.

The Pirates ended their regular season with a 56-29 loss at Marissa on Friday. Valmeyer shot 23.5 percent from the floor and were led by Harrison Miller’s 11 points.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer dropped a 59-48 contest to Steeleville. A 15-2 third quarter run propelled Steeleville to victory. Rowold scored 23 points and Riley McCarthy added 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

Rowold, a junior, led the Pirates in scoring this season at 14.1 points per game.

Dupo (10-19) lost its regular season finale to Red Bud on Friday, 61-32. The Tigers trailed 18-4 after one quarter and 40-14 at halftime.

Kyle Yancy led Dupo with 11 points.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers won 70-35 over Lebanon. Tyler Touchette scored 17 points and Freddie McMahon added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Chase Mantz added 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

The Tigers played in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional against Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday night, ending their season with a 61-31 loss.

McMahon led Dupo with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

The Tigers committed 27 turnovers in the game.