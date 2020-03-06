Home burglarized near Millstadt

Pictured is a surveillance image of two suspects in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday north of Millstadt.

Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Thursday north of Millstadt.

The incident occurred on Bridge Lane, which is located off Route 163 in St. Clair County. Electronics and jewelry were taken, police said.

“We are working on developing possible suspects who were seen in the area by neighbors earlier in the day,” said Capt. Bruce Fleshren, who is chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

No one was home at the time of the alleged burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.

Surveillance images of the suspects and a possible suspect vehicle were shared Friday on Facebook.