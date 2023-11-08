Hockey squads open with splits

Corey Saathoff- November 8, 2023
Raging Bulldogs hockey player Michael Gildehaus races for the puck during a game last season.

The Columbia Ice Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs were both 1-1 following their first two games of the 2023-24 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season. 

The Raging Bulldogs opened with a 5-2 victory Thursday night over East Alton-Wood River. Michael Gildehaus scored twice, with Zach Bonenberger, Evan Turpening and Caiden Anderson also notching goals for Freeburg-Waterloo.

Monday night was a different story, however, as Freeburg-Waterloo dropped a 4-2 contest to Vianney. Conner Blair and Braden Neff netted goals for the Raging ‘Dogs.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled Bethalto on Tuesday, winning 11-0. Blair recorded a hat trick and also dished out two assists.

The Raging ‘Dogs will take on Highland twice in a row – 7 p.m. Thursday at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville and again at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in East Alton. 

The Eagles began their season with a 9-2 loss to a tough O’Fallon squad on Thursday, getting both goals from last year’s leading scorer Jack Reuss. 

On Monday, Columbia posted a 5-2 victory over Triad. Reuss netted a hat trick and also recorded an assist in the win. Jacob Hall and Rece Sanderson also scored, and Dalton Fitzgerald made 33 saves in net. 

Columbia takes on Vianney at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Fenton, Mo., then battles Belleville at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. 

Columbia and Freeburg-Waterloo meet in a rivalry hockey showdown set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Granite City Ice Rink.  

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

