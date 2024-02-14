Hockey playoffs rage on

Republic-Times- February 14, 2024

One hockey team’s season came to an end, while another’s gets back going this week.

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs are underway, with both the Columbia Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs participating. 

Columbia battled Granite City in a first round Varsity 2A best-of-three showdown. 

In game one on Thursday, the Eagles lost 4-0. Columbia racked up 18 minutes in penalties during the contest. 

On Monday, needing a win to stay alive, the Eagles lost 4-3. Columbia led 2-1 after one period, with both goals scored by Jack Reuss. 

But Granite City scored twice in the second period and once in the third period to just one third period goal for Columbia. 

It was another penalty-laden night for the Eagles, who are now done for the season. 

The Raging Bulldogs enjoyed a first round bye thanks to their first place regular season finish in Varsity 1A. 

Freeburg-Waterloo will face East Alton-Wood River, which swept Highland in its first round playoff matchup. 

Game one takes place 7 p.m. Thursday in Granite City, with game two set for 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in East Alton. 

Game three, if needed, will be 7 p.m. next Thursday in Granite City. 

